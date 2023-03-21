Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.32M. FRBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -340.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.6% since then. We note from Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.20K.

Instantly FRBK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.63% year-to-date, but still down -28.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is -36.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 31.03 day(s).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.52 percent over the past six months and at a -24.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

2 analysts expect Republic First Bancorp Inc. to make $45.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.76 million and $43.17 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.32% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, and 51.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.57%. Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.52% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $22.6 million.

CPV Partners, LLC, with 8.53% or 5.44 million shares worth $15.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $3.45 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $2.56 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.