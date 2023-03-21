Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 6.14 million shares of the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.2 or 20.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.36M. QLGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.20, offering almost -1188.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.95% since then. We note from Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.92K.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.4 for the current quarter.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Instantly QLGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.07% year-to-date, but still up 15.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) is -2.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QLGN is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2188.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2188.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.69 percent over the past six months and at a 34.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.48 million and $722k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 177.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.40%.

QLGN Dividends

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 03.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.05% of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.93%. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 95681.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.61% or 25840.0 shares worth $29586.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 63719.0 shares worth $72958.0, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37071.0 shares worth around $42446.0, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.