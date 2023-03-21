Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -65.19%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $340.65M. PRPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.97, offering almost -206.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.38% since then. We note from Purple Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.54K.

Purple Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PRPL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) trade information

Instantly PRPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.72% year-to-date, but still down -17.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is -41.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPL is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) estimates and forecasts

Purple Innovation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.81 percent over the past six months and at a 81.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $144.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc. to make $144.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186.43 million and $143.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%. Purple Innovation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

PRPL Dividends

Purple Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares, and 93.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.56%.

Coliseum Capital Management, Llc and FMR, LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 40.85 million shares worth $165.46 million, making up 44.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMR, LLC held roughly 10.94 million shares worth around $44.29 million, which represents about 11.97% of the total shares outstanding.