Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.12M. PRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -993.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Prenetics Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 913.93K.

Prenetics Global Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prenetics Global Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

Instantly PRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.99% year-to-date, but still down -7.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) is -31.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1775.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -650.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Prenetics Global Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.96 percent over the past six months and at a -134.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Prenetics Global Limited to make $54.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PRE Dividends

Prenetics Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.91% of Prenetics Global Limited shares, and 9.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.51%. Prenetics Global Limited stock is held by 16 institutions, with Aspex Management (HK) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 5.19 million shares worth $19.63 million.

Dantai Capital Ltd, with 0.41% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 16218.0 shares worth $29678.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.