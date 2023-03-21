Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Share Price Might Move Down By -19.95%

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.15, and it changed around $0.92 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. PTLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.93, offering almost -36.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.83% since then. We note from Portillo’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.16K.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Instantly PTLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.77 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.60% year-to-date, but still up 11.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) is -11.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.87 day(s).

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.20 percent over the past six months and at a 32.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $155.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. to make $148.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $138.91 million and $134.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.30%.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 02.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.59% of Portillo’s Inc. shares, and 63.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.74%. Portillo’s Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Berkshire Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 24.16% of the shares, which is about 10.25 million shares worth $201.73 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 7.17% or 3.04 million shares worth $59.83 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $22.16 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $17.22 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.