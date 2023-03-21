Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.18 or -46.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.66M. PEAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -3109.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -42.86% since then. We note from Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.63K.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Instantly PEAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -46.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6446 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 67.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.24% year-to-date, but still down -62.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is -79.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Pear Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.60 percent over the past six months and at a 43.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 252.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pear Therapeutics Inc. to make $5.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 million and $2.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 266.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 116.40%.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.85% of Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 72.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.37%. Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 19.25% of the shares, which is about 26.8 million shares worth $5.62 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 12.02% or 16.74 million shares worth $3.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.