PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.27, and it changed around -$0.8 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80B. PD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.75, offering almost -23.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.61% since then. We note from PagerDuty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

PagerDuty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagerDuty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.29 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.73% year-to-date, but still up 10.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 1.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PD is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

PagerDuty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.72 percent over the past six months and at a 314.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 175.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect PagerDuty Inc. to make $104.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.51 million and $85.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.80%.

PagerDuty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 31 and June 05.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.60% of PagerDuty Inc. shares, and 88.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.97%. PagerDuty Inc. stock is held by 296 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.22% of the shares, which is about 10.1 million shares worth $268.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.09% or 8.18 million shares worth $188.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.72 million shares worth $205.16 million, making up 8.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $73.58 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.