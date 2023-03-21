New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.12, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.24B. EDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.63, offering almost -32.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.55% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.36 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.86% year-to-date, but still down -13.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -15.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.93 percent over the past six months and at a 280.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 116.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $718.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $661.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -445.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.81% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 56.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.35%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $184.23 million.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd, with 3.36% or 5.71 million shares worth $198.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.93 million shares worth $46.26 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $45.35 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.