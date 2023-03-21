MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) were traded, and its beta was 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around -$0.49 or -18.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.61M. MTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -282.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.89% since then. We note from MMTec Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 962.73K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 180.00% year-to-date, but still up 45.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 172.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28980.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.80%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 22 and May 02.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of MMTec Inc. shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.23%. MMTec Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 91228.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.60% or 50151.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2683.0 shares worth $5822.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.