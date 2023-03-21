Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.34M. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -561.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.96% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.92% year-to-date, but still down -6.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is -19.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.98 percent over the past six months and at a -8.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $84.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.77 million and $36.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 130.20%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.71% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 38.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.01%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 14.69 million shares worth $26.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.70% or 11.45 million shares worth $20.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $8.43 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.93 million shares worth around $6.02 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.