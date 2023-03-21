Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.24, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.74B. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.82, offering almost -193.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.61% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.76 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is -4.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.88 percent over the past six months and at a -80.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. to make $96.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $228.44 million and $244.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.60%.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, and 98.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.81%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock is held by 306 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.48% of the shares, which is about 21.68 million shares worth $310.26 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 12.51% or 16.45 million shares worth $419.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Ultra and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $58.3 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $85.41 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.