Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL).

In today’s recent session, 2.32 million shares of the Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.53, and it changed around $2.67 or 6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.76B. FL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.22, offering almost -11.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.92% since then. We note from Foot Locker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Foot Locker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended FL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foot Locker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.00 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.53% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is -3.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FL is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Foot Locker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.93 percent over the past six months and at a -13.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Foot Locker Inc. to make $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.34 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Foot Locker Inc. shares, and 95.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.45%. Foot Locker Inc. stock is held by 434 institutions, with Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.23% of the shares, which is about 12.35 million shares worth $384.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.15% or 9.47 million shares worth $294.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 6.5 million shares worth $258.7 million, making up 6.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $86.84 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.