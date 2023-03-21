Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP).

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.60, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.27, offering almost -328.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.79% since then. We note from AppLovin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.06 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.15% year-to-date, but still up 9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is -12.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.1 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

AppLovin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.25 percent over the past six months and at a 38.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 119.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 216.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $694.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect AppLovin Corporation to make $700.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $625.42 million and $776.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.70%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.54% of AppLovin Corporation shares, and 49.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.03%. AppLovin Corporation stock is held by 320 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 20.73% of the shares, which is about 60.73 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.25% or 15.39 million shares worth $299.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.22 million shares worth $101.67 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.03 million shares worth around $78.45 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.