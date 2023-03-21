Let’s Talk About How Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 5.1 million shares of the Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.61, and it changed around -$0.2 or -3.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.28B. AUY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.40, offering almost -14.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.84% since then. We note from Yamana Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.71 million.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AUY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Instantly AUY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 5.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUY is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.56 percent over the past six months and at a -15.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $462.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares, and 65.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.42%. Yamana Gold Inc. stock is held by 441 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 99.29 million shares worth $551.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.41% or 32.73 million shares worth $148.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 49.81 million shares worth $276.43 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 40.45 million shares worth around $224.52 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.