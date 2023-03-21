Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.73, and it changed around -$0.62 or -4.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $929.16M. LMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.97, offering almost -158.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.75, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.16% since then. We note from Lemonade Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.80 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.94% year-to-date, but still down -7.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -26.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.17 day(s).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Lemonade Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.53 percent over the past six months and at a 6.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Lemonade Inc. to make $84.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41 million and $44.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.30%. Lemonade Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.10% per year for the next five years.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.65% of Lemonade Inc. shares, and 33.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.28%. Lemonade Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.33% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $253.81 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.07% or 4.89 million shares worth $66.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $42.13 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $29.21 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.