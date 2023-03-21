Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 22.21 million shares of the Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.27, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.98B. KGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -48.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.74% since then. We note from Kinross Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.41 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KGC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.40% year-to-date, but still up 12.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 8.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KGC is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $7.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Kinross Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.79 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation to make $999.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $879.5 million and $768 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.50%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares, and 71.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.26%. Kinross Gold Corporation stock is held by 555 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 138.89 million shares worth $568.05 million.

Barclays Plc, with 6.17% or 75.41 million shares worth $283.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 65.09 million shares worth $266.23 million, making up 5.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 48.06 million shares worth around $196.56 million, which represents about 3.93% of the total shares outstanding.