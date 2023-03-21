KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 16.77 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.39, and it changed around -$0.59 or -3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.93B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.08, offering almost -14.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.57% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.48 million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.39 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.73% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -5.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $131.13 and a high of $211.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1047.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -613.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.67 percent over the past six months and at a 91.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.70%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 31 and June 10.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 43.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.10%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 430 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 38.28 million shares worth $670.59 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 2.58% or 30.94 million shares worth $542.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.31 million shares worth $303.23 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $175.38 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.