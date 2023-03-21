Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.45 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -85.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.10 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is -13.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOBY is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.74 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.81% per year for the next five years.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.72% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares, and 30.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.50%. Joby Aviation Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.93% of the shares, which is about 43.54 million shares worth $167.63 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 6.52% or 40.96 million shares worth $157.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.36 million shares worth $24.48 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $22.56 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.