It’s Easy To Bet On Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.09 or -12.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.61M. LIZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -256.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.62% since then. We note from Lizhi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.51K.

Lizhi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIZI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lizhi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8150 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.57% year-to-date, but still down -17.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is -33.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIZI is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $1.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lizhi Inc. to make $71.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.12 million and $77.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.60%.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Lizhi Inc. shares, and 20.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.36%. Lizhi Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $97580.0.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.12% or 47921.0 shares worth $30190.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 12605.0 shares worth $9186.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 9815.0 shares worth around $6183.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.