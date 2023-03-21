Is TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.61 million shares of the TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $344.86M. TTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -130.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.58% since then. We note from TETRA Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

TETRA Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TTI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Instantly TTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.15 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.88% year-to-date, but still down -15.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is -35.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

TETRA Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.62 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TETRA Technologies Inc. to make $144.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.15 million and $130.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.00%. TETRA Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 143.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.00% per year for the next five years.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.84% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, and 64.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.96%. TETRA Technologies Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $32.64 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with 5.62% or 7.23 million shares worth $25.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $20.82 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $12.55 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.