Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.14 or 67.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.53M. IMH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.88, offering almost -158.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.71% since then. We note from Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.22K.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) trade information

Instantly IMH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 67.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.89% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) is -19.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMH is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4017.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4017.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

IMH Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.43% of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.42%. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Sara-Bay Financial being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.99% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $0.8 million.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 3.90% or 0.84 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $70879.0, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $56127.0, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.