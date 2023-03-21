If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.95, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. JBLU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.26, offering almost -119.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.08% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.18 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.25% year-to-date, but still down -3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -19.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.83 percent over the past six months and at a 170.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 151.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.74 billion and $2.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 69.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.43%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 473 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 30.46 million shares worth $201.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.30% or 26.89 million shares worth $178.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $64.79 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.82 million shares worth around $65.1 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.