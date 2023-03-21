iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -3.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.4 or 20.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.28M. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -605.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.62% since then. We note from iBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 426.55% year-to-date, but still up 26.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 211.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

iBio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.65 percent over the past six months and at a 24.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect iBio Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168k and $1.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 257.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.40%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of iBio Inc. shares, and 11.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.73%. iBio Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $2.02 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.58% or 0.32 million shares worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $1.43 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $58478.0, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.