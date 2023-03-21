How To Invest In FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.09 or -6.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $183.77M. NOTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.30, offering almost -772.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.55% since then. We note from FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.08K.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NOTE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.73% year-to-date, but still down -9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is -56.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOTE is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -538.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect FiscalNote Holdings Inc. to make $32.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.50%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.53% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares, and 40.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.81%. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 23.81% of the shares, which is about 28.91 million shares worth $40.77 million.

Stonehill Capital Management LLC, with 6.34% or 7.7 million shares worth $10.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.