Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.76M. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -3687.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.45% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4769 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.27% year-to-date, but still down -20.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -22.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.49% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 28.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.62%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 9.29 million shares worth $20.82 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 5.42% or 4.68 million shares worth $10.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $1.16 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.