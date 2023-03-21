Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $260.99M. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -190.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.41% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8180 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -14.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.91 and a high of $3.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -398.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $181.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.00%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 37.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.96%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 22.53 million shares worth $22.31 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.82% or 17.78 million shares worth $21.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $6.45 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $2.98 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.