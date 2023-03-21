General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.9 million shares of the General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.36, and it changed around $2.44 or 2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.77B. GE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.94, offering almost -2.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.36% since then. We note from General Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 million.

General Electric Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. General Electric Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Instantly GE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.04 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.26% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is 11.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GE is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $113.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

General Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.52 percent over the past six months and at a -24.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect General Electric Company to make $14.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.04 billion and $18.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%. General Electric Company earnings are expected to increase by 116.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.50% per year for the next five years.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of General Electric Company shares, and 71.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.91%. General Electric Company stock is held by 1,897 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.33% of the shares, which is about 91.07 million shares worth $5.64 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.88% or 86.11 million shares worth $5.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 42.22 million shares worth $3.54 billion, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 32.68 million shares worth around $2.02 billion, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.