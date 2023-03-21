Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 7.93 million shares of the Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.1 or 90.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.05M. GLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -2876.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.62% since then. We note from Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.47K.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GLS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gelesis Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Instantly GLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 90.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2872 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.72% year-to-date, but still down -7.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) is -24.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLS is forecast to be at a low of $0.45 and a high of $0.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -114.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) estimates and forecasts

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.49% of Gelesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.58%. Gelesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.33% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $3.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.02% or 2.94 million shares worth $3.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $2.68 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.