Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

In the last trading session, 36.37 million shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.91, and it changed around -$13.03 or -14.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.57B. PDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.38, offering almost -34.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.7% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.33 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.31 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.24% year-to-date, but still down -13.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -18.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.16 percent over the past six months and at a 164.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $4.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.78 billion and $3.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.30%. Pinduoduo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 190.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 66.83% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 25 and May 29.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares, and 26.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.74%. Pinduoduo Inc. stock is held by 763 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 28.63 million shares worth $2.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.84% or 23.31 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.24 million shares worth $509.22 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.12 million shares worth around $280.66 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.