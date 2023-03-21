Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22M. PBLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.60, offering almost -17076.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.61% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.68% year-to-date, but still down -19.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -62.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.57% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.24%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.65% of the shares, which is about 54420.0 shares worth $0.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.37% or 5558.0 shares worth $60093.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4915.0 shares worth $53140.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 515.0 shares worth around $5568.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.