Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.24, and it changed around -$0.58 or -4.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.91B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.92, offering almost -50.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.46% since then. We note from Gold Fields Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

Gold Fields Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.88 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.65% year-to-date, but still up 4.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 11.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFI is forecast to be at a low of $10.31 and a high of $13.96. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.54 percent over the past six months and at a -12.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%. Gold Fields Limited earnings are expected to increase by 8.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 3.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares, and 27.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.20%. Gold Fields Limited stock is held by 352 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 50.23 million shares worth $571.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.61% or 14.36 million shares worth $163.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 46.2 million shares worth $525.51 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 5.74 million shares worth around $65.31 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.