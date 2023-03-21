Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $122.78, and it changed around -$1.26 or -1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.02B. AMAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.01, offering almost -15.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.08% since then. We note from Applied Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.47 million.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.62 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 6.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Applied Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.85 percent over the past six months and at a -8.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Applied Materials Inc. to make $6.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.27 billion and $6.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.00%. Applied Materials Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.48% per year for the next five years.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Applied Materials Inc. shares, and 82.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.75%. Applied Materials Inc. stock is held by 2,286 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 72.99 million shares worth $5.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.23% or 69.39 million shares worth $5.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 25.64 million shares worth $2.1 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 19.72 million shares worth around $1.62 billion, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.