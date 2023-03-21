Future Outlook And Edible Garden AG Incorporated Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.56M. EDBL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.00, offering almost -2312.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.29% since then. We note from Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.49K.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EDBL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$6.3 for the current quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.26 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.79% year-to-date, but still up 14.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 1.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Edible Garden AG Incorporated to make $3.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.03% of Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares, and 0.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.58%. Edible Garden AG Incorporated stock is held by 7 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 6029.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Outfitter Financial Llc, with 0.53% or 1883.0 shares worth $11862.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.