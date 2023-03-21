Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) Shares Might Go Down -79.66% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $480.89M. EBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.14, offering almost -459.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.5% since then. We note from Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EBS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.04 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.67% year-to-date, but still down -15.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is -45.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBS is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -581.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.84 percent over the past six months and at a 44.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -99.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -183.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to make $244.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $723.2 million and $307.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.40%.

EBS Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.17% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, and 86.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.25%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.83% of the shares, which is about 8.39 million shares worth $176.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.41% or 5.19 million shares worth $108.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.98 million shares worth $46.99 million, making up 7.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $38.86 million, which represents about 6.60% of the total shares outstanding.