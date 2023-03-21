Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.73M. SOLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -328.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6891 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.38% year-to-date, but still down -15.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -38.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.65 day(s).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.73 percent over the past six months and at a -54.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 220.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. to make $7.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.43 million and $986.28k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 104.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 619.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 5.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.98%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.82% of the shares, which is about 4.15 million shares worth $5.06 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 3.92% or 1.27 million shares worth $1.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DWS Global Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DWS Global Small Cap Fd held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.