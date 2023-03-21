DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $403.63M. DOYU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -117.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.05% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.57% year-to-date, but still down -5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -22.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $231.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited to make $238.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $249.5 million and $254.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -221.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 22.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 20.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.25%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 91 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.05% of the shares, which is about 12.87 million shares worth $12.87 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 3.03% or 9.63 million shares worth $9.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $2.04 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.88 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.