CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Shares Might Go Down -36.39% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.54 million shares of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.34, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.40B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $242.00, offering almost -82.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.29% since then. We note from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.47 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.69% year-to-date, but still up 3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is 15.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRWD is forecast to be at a low of $125.00 and a high of $235.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.55 percent over the past six months and at a 44.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $625 million in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to make $664.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $431.01 million and $487.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 56.60% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 31 and June 05.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, and 75.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.01%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,405 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 13.47 million shares worth $2.22 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.07% or 13.24 million shares worth $2.18 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $997.06 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $363.67 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.