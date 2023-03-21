Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.62B. CPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.89, offering almost -73.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.62% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.34 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.16% year-to-date, but still down -1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is -8.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.98 percent over the past six months and at a -11.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $659.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. to make $707.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $580.82 million and $406.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 144.70%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -36.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.00% per year for the next five years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 6.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 35.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.84%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 257 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 25.29 million shares worth $155.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.18% or 17.56 million shares worth $108.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 18.12 million shares worth $141.85 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 10.52 million shares worth around $82.41 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.