Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have been traded, and its beta is 5.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.52M. CELZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -948.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.65% since then. We note from Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CELZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5199 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.55% year-to-date, but still up 3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is -43.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELZ is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1940.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1940.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 388.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 355.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.24%. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.52% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Aaron Wealth Advisors, with 4.08% or 100000.0 shares worth $38110.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 61050.0 shares worth $26862.0, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 24157.0 shares worth around $9901.0, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.