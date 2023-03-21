Could Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.23 million shares of the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.45 or -62.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.50M. QTT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.80, offering almost -937.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -11.11% since then. We note from Qutoutiao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.30K.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Instantly QTT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -62.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 62.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.87% year-to-date, but still down -59.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is -70.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTT is forecast to be at a low of $101.91 and a high of $101.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37644.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37644.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.70%.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares, and 0.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. Qutoutiao Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 45795.0 shares worth $12822.0.

State Street Corporation, with 0.25% or 44200.0 shares worth $12376.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 40809.0 shares worth $11426.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18176.0 shares worth around $5089.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.