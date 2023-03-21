Could MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.32, and it changed around -$1.82 or -7.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. MLTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.32, offering almost -18.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.07% since then. We note from MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.11K.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Instantly MLTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.77 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 103.05% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is 18.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.56 day(s).

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares, and 97.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.76%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock is held by 34 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 55.80% of the shares, which is about 21.75 million shares worth $168.79 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 15.56% or 6.07 million shares worth $47.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $5.64 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $2.25 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.