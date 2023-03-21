Could agilon health inc.’s (NYSE: AGL) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.65 million shares of the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.90, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.85B. AGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.36, offering almost -5.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.91% since then. We note from agilon health inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

agilon health inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AGL as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. agilon health inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.01 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.67% year-to-date, but still up 16.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 14.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

agilon health inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.07 percent over the past six months and at a 69.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $664.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect agilon health inc. to make $959.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $462.89 million and $653.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.90%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of agilon health inc. shares, and 102.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.13%. agilon health inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 47.25% of the shares, which is about 194.61 million shares worth $3.14 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.97% or 41.07 million shares worth $961.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 14.27 million shares worth $283.17 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 13.11 million shares worth around $211.66 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.