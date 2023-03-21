Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.91, and it changed around $0.71 or 11.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.74M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.72, offering almost -170.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.46% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.59K.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CRBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.65 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.45% year-to-date, but still up 207.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 115.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBP is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1636.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1202.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.00 percent over the past six months and at a 0.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 18.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.14%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Knoll Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 26.61% of the shares, which is about 5.05 million shares worth $0.83 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 24.84% or 4.71 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $0.78 million, making up 24.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 11.54% of the total shares outstanding.