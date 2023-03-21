Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.97, and it changed around $1.42 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.14B. CFG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -54.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.86% since then. We note from Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CFG as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.51 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.27% year-to-date, but still up 3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is -23.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFG is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.57 percent over the past six months and at a 22.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc. to make $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.65 billion and $2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.85% per year for the next five years.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 5.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, and 91.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.22%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 1,079 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.73% of the shares, which is about 57.76 million shares worth $1.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.63% or 47.43 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.67 million shares worth $695.53 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.78 million shares worth around $507.7 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.