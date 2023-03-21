Cenovus Energy Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CVE Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.77 million shares of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.77, and it changed around $0.56 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.84B. CVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.81, offering almost -47.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.25% since then. We note from Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.82 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CVE as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.27 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.60% year-to-date, but still down -1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is -7.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVE is forecast to be at a low of $20.44 and a high of $28.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.20 percent over the past six months and at a -17.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 382.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. to make $10.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.29 billion and $12.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.37% per year for the next five years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.31. It is important to note, however, that the 1.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, and 53.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.36%. Cenovus Energy Inc. stock is held by 598 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 130.44 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.72% or 90.14 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 82.61 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 4.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 67.86 million shares worth around $1.32 billion, which represents about 3.55% of the total shares outstanding.