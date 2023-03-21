Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.14, and it changed around $4.28 or 11.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. CSIQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.69, offering almost -18.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.82% since then. We note from Canadian Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Canadian Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.98 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.90% year-to-date, but still up 1.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 3.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSIQ is forecast to be at a low of $12.22 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.10 percent over the past six months and at a 142.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 117.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. to make $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%. Canadian Solar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.39% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares, and 62.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.10%. Canadian Solar Inc. stock is held by 274 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.22% of the shares, which is about 4.62 million shares worth $172.26 million.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company, with 5.76% or 3.69 million shares worth $137.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Climate Change Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $52.66 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Climate Change Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $30.21 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.