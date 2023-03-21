Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) were traded, and its beta was -1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.14 or 11.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.72M. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.50, offering almost -3967.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.45% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.66% year-to-date, but still down -4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -25.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.37% of Camber Energy Inc. shares, and 3.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.21%. Camber Energy Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $2.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.03% or 0.13 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $1.87 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.0 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.