Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL): Decline Of -78.3% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.63, and it changed around -$0.3 or -1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.87B. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.33, offering almost -100.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.24% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.51% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 20.57 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. We can see from the shorts that 9.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMBL is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Bumble Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.68 percent over the past six months and at a 2.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -84.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $235.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Bumble Inc. to make $241.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $208.22 million and $211.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Bumble Inc. shares, and 103.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.40%. Bumble Inc. stock is held by 313 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 33.32% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $927.96 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 9.19% or 11.9 million shares worth $255.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $69.22 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $78.2 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.