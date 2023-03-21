Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.89, and it changed around $0.34 or 5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. BORR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.72, offering almost -12.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.44% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Borr Drilling Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BORR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.63% year-to-date, but still up 3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is -3.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BORR is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borr Drilling Limited to make $181 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82 million and $105.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 115.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.90%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of Borr Drilling Limited shares, and 50.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.54%. Borr Drilling Limited stock is held by 156 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 13.08 million shares worth $90.12 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 3.56% or 9.05 million shares worth $62.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $31.05 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $10.74 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.