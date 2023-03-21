BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.50, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.14B. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $244.89, offering almost -233.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.07% since then. We note from BILL Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

BILL Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BILL Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.31 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -23.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $86.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

BILL Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.72 percent over the past six months and at a 529.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 866.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect BILL Holdings Inc. to make $267.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.60%.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.92% of BILL Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.73%. BILL Holdings Inc. stock is held by 704 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 10.39 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.54% or 9.09 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $393.3 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $309.49 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.